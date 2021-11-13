NSWC Dahlgren Division Senior Scientific Technical Manager Candaice Deloach Receives Women of Color Award for Achievements in Technology

Considered an essential and highly valued member of the NSWCDD workforce, Deloach received numerous commendations and recognition for her innovative work and support advancing technology programs and initiatives.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that the support we provide for the mission, what we call ‘the force behind the force,’ is one of excellence and ingenuity,” Deloach said. “Developing this force ensures that the work we do continues to protect those who are protecting us, speedily delivering the highest quality products to the warfighter.”

Deloach is the recipient of the Technology Rising Star Award, part of a Women of Color STEM awards program sponsored by Career Communications Group’s Woman of Color Magazine and Jacobs Company. The awards program showcases women who are technology trailblazers and demonstrate professional excellence.

“I appreciate being nominated, and it is an honor to be selected,” said Deloach. “I believe we all have gifts and talents designed to enable the work we put our hands to. That understanding inspires me to push for excellence of myself, and of those around me.”

Deloach is one of six women from NSWCDD selected for the technology awards. “I am very pleased to see that other women within the NSWCDD workforce were selected to receive an award highlighting their great work as well,” said Deloach. “It is exciting to know that what they are achieving in their respected fields is acknowledged and recognized.”