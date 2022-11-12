NSWCDD employees judge Bowling Green Elementary School STEM Fair

A robot designed to clean up trash on the beach. A gravity defying magnet. A soil moisture sensor coded to detect when plants need to be watered.

Those were just a few of the impressive projects on display during a STEM Fair at Bowling Green Elementary School in Caroline County.

Michael Clark of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Chief Technology Office served as a judge during the fair, along with NSWCDD Electromagnetic and Sensor Systems employee Carson Ellsworth.

“We are really excited to be able to help Bowling Green Elementary and Caroline County Public Schools with the fun and exciting programs being offered,” said Clark, whose office oversees NSWCDD’s K–12 academic outreach programs. “This STEM expo was a great opportunity for students to put their ingenuity and creativity on full display.”

STEM fairs will also be held at Madison and Lewis and Clark elementary schools in Caroline. Clark expects similar results to what he and Ellsworth witnessed at Bowling Green.

“Our advocates were really impressed with the thoughtful experiments and the presentations,” Clark said. “There is no doubt we were in the presence of some of the country’s next great scientists and engineers.”