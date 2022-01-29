 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NSWCDD employees train local teachers
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division employees provided hands-on science, engineering and math robotics training Dec. 17 to local school teachers at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren campus. The training, led by NSWCDD’s Luis Valcourt–Colon, provided hands-on instruction of SeaGlide and SeaPerch vehicles.

SeaGlide, a staple of NSWCDD’s STEM efforts, is a program that allows students to use a variety of tools to develop a small-scale miniature underwater glider, a non-tethered autonomous robot that has no propeller and uses very little energy.

The SeaGlide and SeaPerch programs provide students with the opportunity to have hands-on, project-based engineering design, development and testing where students build their own remotely operated vehicle called SeaPerch, or create a SeaGlide vehicle.

Valcourt–Colon, along with NSWCDD employees Melissa Dudleson and Marie Zacarias–Morro, led a group of teachers from Battlefield Middle School, Ideaventions Academy, Freedom Middle School, Rappahannock High School and King George Middle School. The teachers said the training would help them with preparations for regional competitions that will take place in the spring semester.

The NSWCDD STEM team values the partnership with UMW and looks forward to hosting future STEM events at the Dahlgren campus.

