NSWCDD Employees Volunteer for STEM Outreach at Fredericksburg Regional Governor’s School

“Here’s the most important question of the day: Why are you here? What are you hoping to get out of this today?” said Kyle Lackinger, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division director of collaborative innovation and academic engagement, to a group of 17 students at the Fredericksburg Regional Governor’s School.

Some students answered Lackinger’s query by saying they wanted to learn more about the engineering profession; others said they hoped to learn about career paths they had not considered before. Some simply said they wanted to learn something new.

On June 23, high school sophomore, junior and senior students in the Exploring Engineering course at FRGS heard presentations from five NSWCDD employees. Each speaker discussed their academic backgrounds and personal trajectories that led them to the STEM-focused positions they hold now.

Students listened intently as each engineer explained their journey from initial exposure to STEM, to college careers, interests inside and outside of their work, and their personal habits that enable them to succeed.

Becky Slominski, director of the Fredericksburg Regional Summer Governor’s School, said the event was quite successful with the students.