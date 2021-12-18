NSWCDD range crew cleans up Colonial Beach-based range station

Colonial Beach and other coastal towns and cities across the United States are used to dealing with flooding. In November, a coastal surge brought high, turbulent waters to the Westmoreland County community.

“There was a strong northeast wind that combined with the regular tide cycles, creating a perfect storm of tidal surge,” said Colonial Beach Mayor Robin Schick. “If it had been a hurricane, we would have tracked it from the Caribbean, but in this instance, it was just the perfect situation of weather coming together.”

The water levels dropped and the sky was clear as a crew from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division got to work clearing debris from around Range Station Seven. The Potomac River Test Range and NSWCDD-owned station is one of four that sits within the Colonial Beach city limits, according to Schick.

The crew from PRTR first went through the debris and pulled any plank lumber before going back through for driftwood and smaller debris.