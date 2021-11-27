NSWCDD Scientist gets a taste of the Sailor life aboard USS Monterey

Computer scientists are known to face a unique set of occupational hazards, such as eye fatigue and wrist strains, but seasickness does not rank highly on the list of possible IT-related maladies. Throughout much of 2021, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division scientist Bradley Eidschun fell into this select club.

“This was my first time underway—I had never been out on a ship before. It was fun to find out I had a pair of sea legs,” Eidschun laughed during a recent conversation, held shoreside.

Eidschun spent about six months aboard the USS Monterey, a 567-foot Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser. As a network and system engineer for the virtualization pilot ship program, he was tasked with operating, updating and maintaining the vessel’s VPS equipment for its Sailors.

“So far, this is at the top of what I’ve done in my career,” Eidschun speculated. “It’s great to see the equipment that we build and the programs that we work on put into use. It helps us prioritize what the Sailors might need in the future.”