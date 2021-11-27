NSWCDD Scientist gets a taste of the Sailor life aboard USS Monterey

Computer scientists are known to face a unique set of occupational hazards, such as eye fatigue and wrist strains, but seasickness does not rank highly on the list of possible IT-related maladies. Throughout much of 2021, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division scientist Bradley Eidschun fell into this select club.
“This was my first time underway—I had never been out on a ship before. It was fun to find out I had a pair of sea legs,” Eidschun laughed during a recent conversation, held shoreside.
Eidschun spent about six months aboard the USS Monterey, a 567-foot Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser. As a network and system engineer for the virtualization pilot ship program, he was tasked with operating, updating and maintaining the vessel’s VPS equipment for its Sailors.
“So far, this is at the top of what I’ve done in my career,” Eidschun speculated. “It’s great to see the equipment that we build and the programs that we work on put into use. It helps us prioritize what the Sailors might need in the future.”
Out at sea, Eidschun was in a rare position to receive real-time feedback on the system he helped to develop and integrate. Working closely with the crew, he noted what the Sailors found intuitive and what needed improvement. And by the nature of the virtualized system, Eidschun and his team back at NSWCDD were able to deliver real-time updates to meet the Sailors’ requirements.
Day to day, Eidschun shuffled through the ships’ corridors between combat and computer areas to ensure the system was running smoothly and resolve issues as they arose. When he was not busy fixing or updating the equipment, he made the most of his six-month stint. He volunteered his time around the ship whenever he could—from freshwater wash-downs and cleaning to all-hands working parties—Eidschun readily lent a helping hand. Although not technically a Sailor, his eagerness to contribute earned him the Sailor of the Week Award in April.
Eidschun is not the only computer scientist from NSWCDD to go underway with Monterey. Ryan Harris, who also works in the Integrated Combat Systems Department, provided direct support to the Navy cruiser four times and spent about a week underway.
“Working alongside the Monterey crew is arguably the most rewarding that software work could ever be,” Harris said. “The whole experience of taking software that is objectively better for the Sailor, putting it on the ship and in their hands is an incredibly humbling experience.”