NSWCDD STEM ambassador brings passion for computer science to local students

Morgan reports that her students even went so far as to request lessons in advanced concepts that went well beyond her initial plans. “We started learning Python at the end of the year,” she noted with a laugh. “I was not the one who thought of that; the kids came to me and asked. The volunteers and I had to figure out how to make it work at their level.”

NSWCDD has, for years, operated an outreach program that connects passionate volunteers with local school groups that might benefit from STEM educational activities. In addition to giving back to the community, this initiative also has the long-term benefit of encouraging students to develop technical skills that will help build the Navy of the future.

“Our outreach with the surrounding area includes everything from robotics clubs, coding clubs, SeaPerch and SeaGlide,” said Morgan. SeaPerch and SeaGlide refer to educational tools that help students learn about STEM concepts by building their own remotely operated submersibles. “We do a small amount of computer literacy” to cover prerequisite skills, and “we’ll do things like ‘Meet an Engineer,’ where an employee from Dahlgren will talk about their career and answer the students’ questions.”

With the benefit of remote learning technology that was widely adopted during the 2020 pandemic, organizers of the STEM outreach program at NSWCDD hope to expand Morgan’s coding club to reach a broader group of students in terms of age and geography. “Now that we’ve kind of been able to figure out how to make virtual outreach work, we’re hoping to expand that into the surrounding areas,” says Morgan. “We really want to make sure that students who may not otherwise have exposure to programming or STEM get that opportunity.”