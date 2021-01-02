OH, CHRISTMAS TREE! Fawn Lake neighbors raise donations for Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

A group of neighbors and friends in the Fawn Lake community of Spotsylvania County wanted to make a difference this holiday season. Using their new community Facebook group, Fawn Lake Connect, they asked neighbors to post pictures of their Christmas trees. For every tree picture posted, local Allstate agency owners and Fawn Lake residents Bill and Trish Wyant would donate $1 to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, $2 if it included family in the photo. After just one week, 128 tree photos had been posted.

In response to the overwhelming community involvement, the Fawn Lake Connect team, including James Baslaugh, Dave and Amy Simpson, Matt Paxson and Alicia Lee, chose to match the Wyants’ contribution. Little did they know, the following 24 hours would prove to be both humbling and heartwarming, with several additional families stepping up to match. The team is proud to report that the collective donation was $3,330 and will provide more than 6,000 meals.