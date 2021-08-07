Old Dominion Humane Society to host reopening, bingo

Old Dominion Humane Society will host its grand reopening celebration, kicking off with a meet-and-greet with the dogs and adoption from noon to 4 p.m. and bingo from 5 to 7 p.m., on Aug. 28. All proceeds from adoptions and bingo support the organization’s mission to provide well-matched, permanent homes for animals in need through rescue, rehabilitation and education.

The grand reopening will showcase ODHS’s facilities. An outdoor area, a new bath and grooming room, a front office/lobby, new kennels and enhanced flooring are all part of the expansion.

“Old Dominion is committed to rescuing dogs and giving them a chance to have a good home with a loving family,” said Chrissy Blake, founder of the organization. “With the expansion and new amenities at the facility, we’ll be able to provide better lives for more dogs. In order to continue to maintain the facility, provide veterinary care and food for the dogs, events like our bingo night help to raise the funds we need.”

Bingo will take place at the ODHS facility, giving a chance for people to check out the many dogs that range from puppies to seniors. Players will have the opportunity to win gift cards and items from a variety of businesses in the area.