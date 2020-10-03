OLD GLORY: Aquia and Mattaponi Scouts team up to retire flags with proper respect and honors

Troop 1889 of Aquia District, in conjunction with Troop 1422 of Mattaponi District, participated in a flag retirement ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 320 in Spotsylvania County. Troop 1889 collected about 85 tattered U.S. flags that needed to be properly retired with due respect and honors. These were added to the several hundred that the American Legion already had gathered from the community.

On Aug. 15, Troop 1889 Scouts and adult Scout leaders, as well as Scouts and the Scoutmaster from Troop 1422, reported to the American Legion at 10 a.m. to prepare the flags and set them out on metal bars. At 2 p.m., they all participated in the flag retirement ceremony, where more than 350 flags were retired with dignity and honor while a bugler played taps. From the collection of worn U.S. flags to the retirement ceremony, Scouts completed about seven hours of community service while practicing social distancing.