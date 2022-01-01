Omega Psi Phi Fraternity alumni host successful winter fundraisers

The brothers of the Tau Rho Chapter, Third District, of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. volunteered to ring bells for the Salvation Army at Giant Food on Celebrate Virginia Parkway in Stafford County. In recent years, the Salvation Army has faced unprecedented challenges resourcing volunteers as bell ringers for this annual fundraiser.

Basileus Brother Tracy Whitehurst coordinated the effort.

Salvation Army kettle monies provide Christmas gifts to hundreds of children in the Rappahannock region and also provide assistance to area families to help pay mortgages, rent and utilities and help with food stability.

The Tau Rho Chapter kettle brought in $965.99, the second highest collection in the area.

In addition, as in winters past, many people in the Rappahannock area community struggle to stay warm. Building strong communities involves taking care of each other within the community. To assist, Brother Edward Hayes coordinated with the Thurman Brisben Center to collect and donate coats and other much needed items for families.

Thanks to the dedication and hard work of the brothers of Tau Rho Chapter, donations exceeded expectations.

More than 60 coats, along with sweaters and other items, were collected or purchased and donated to the Thurman Brisben Center. These items will be distributed to people in need within the Rappahannock region.