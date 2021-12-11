ON CAMPUS: Mary Wash Debate Team Zooms to national victory

Avery Dover (left), a freshman from Wichita, Kan., and Ainsley Rucker, a junior from Winchester, were undefeated throughout the preliminary rounds and entered the elimination rounds as top seeds. They also each received individual speaking recognitions: Rucker earned second place, and Dover was the top speaker. The tournament, held via Zoom, attracted teams from states across the country, including California, Texas, Florida and Massachusetts. The pair debated teams from University of Houston, Missouri State University, University of Minnesota and Samford University.