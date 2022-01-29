ON CAMPUS: Students showcase volunteer spirit at MLK Day of Service

At the University of Mary Washington, Community Outreach and Resources teamed up with UMW’s Center for Community Engagement and James Farmer Multicultural Center to plan the MLK Day of Service event, held annually in January to commemorate the birth and contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. More than 80 Mary Washington students participated in service projects, sewing scarves and blankets for local schoolchildren, sorting donations for the Bookmobile and preparing materials for a Fairy Godmother Project fundraiser for pediatric cancer. They made reusable grocery bags for the Fredericksburg Food Co-op and organized goods for the Eagle Resource Closet. Students participated in projects supporting Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault, Empowerhouse and Micah Hospitality Center. A team of volunteers also braved the cold to clear tree limbs and branches along the nearby Canal Path.