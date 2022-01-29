 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ON CAMPUS: Students showcase volunteer spirit at MLK Day of Service
0 Comments

ON CAMPUS: Students showcase volunteer spirit at MLK Day of Service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Students Showcase Volunteer Spirit at MLK Day of Service

UMW students and staff participated in the annual MLK Day of Service.

 Suzanne Carr Rossi FOR UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

At the University of Mary Washington, Community Outreach and Resources teamed up with UMW’s Center for Community Engagement and James Farmer Multicultural Center to plan the MLK Day of Service event, held annually in January to commemorate the birth and contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. More than 80 Mary Washington students participated in service projects, sewing scarves and blankets for local schoolchildren, sorting donations for the Bookmobile and preparing materials for a Fairy Godmother Project fundraiser for pediatric cancer. They made reusable grocery bags for the Fredericksburg Food Co-op and organized goods for the Eagle Resource Closet. Students participated in projects supporting Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault, Empowerhouse and Micah Hospitality Center. A team of volunteers also braved the cold to clear tree limbs and branches along the nearby Canal Path.

—Jill Laiacona

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

It's never too late to train your dog, experts say

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert