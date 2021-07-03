 Skip to main content
Onetime resident continues to give back to Brisben Center
Onetime resident continues to give back to Brisben Center

Coates helps raise funds for Brisben Center

Januari Coates (center) stands between former NFL players Gary Clark and Ravin Caldwell at the Brisben Center’s golf tournament.

Januari Coates, owner of two Exit Realty franchises in Stafford County, raised $5,600 for the Thurman Brisben Center through a matching gift from Exit Realty International.

The Brisben Center hosted its second annual Invitational Charity Golf Tournament in May, and Coates—a onetime Brisben Center resident who has supported the shelter for many years by cooking meals and making financial contributions—solicited $2,295 in donations, which was matched by Exit Realty International.

Coates recruited two former NFL players, Gary Clark and Ravin Caldwell, to attend the tournament at the Fredericksburg Country Club on May 24. Clark and Caldwell raised $1,415 for Coates’s effort by signing autographs, posing for pictures and taking shots for golfers.

David Cooper, Brisben Center CEO, said the amount raised by Coates will provide a mother and two children with emergency shelter, case management, job assistance, health screenings, tutoring, a mentor for 12 months and more.

Find out more about the Brisben Center at brisbencenter.org.

