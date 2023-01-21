Operation Warm: Partners provide new winter coats

Partners provide new winter coats
The Stafford County Fire Rescue Department, Mountain View Fire and Safety Association Inc. and Stafford County Public Schools have partnered with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit organization, for over a decade to provide new winter coats to Stafford County’s children in need.
The last few years have been challenging with the pandemic, inflation and increased need, and organizers were concerned about reaching their goal. However, corporate and community partners stepped up to ensure the program was successful. Their generous donations allowed the partners to provide more than 2,000 students with a new winter coat in 2022 and nearly 15,000 coats over the last decade. In these trying times it’s reassuring to know the community always is there to ensure our most important citizens are a priority.
The Stafford County Fire Rescue Department, Mountain View Fire and Safety Association Inc. and Stafford County Public Schools would like to express gratitude to all who contributed to the success of this program.