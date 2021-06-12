 Skip to main content
Orange County Education Foundation awards scholarships
The Orange County Education Foundation awarded 26 scholarships totaling $111,250 to deserving Orange County students for 2021. Additional information on the OCEF and its scholarship and Teacher Innovation Grant programs may be found at ocedfoundationva.org.

  • Barbara Bannar Memorial Scholarship: Justin Delgado, Kyle Johnson, Mackenzie Smith and Sihle Mthethwa received $5,000.
  • Judy and Henry Carter Scholarship: Jayden Warren received $500.
  • Davis and Barbara Francis Scholarship: Taylor Munger and Jayden Warren received $1,500.
  • Patricia Francis Nursing Scholarship: Austyn Morris received $500.
  • Gordonsville Auxiliary-Fire/EMT Scholarship: Kyle Johnson received $250.
  • Taylor and Phyllis Grasty Medical Scholarship: Madelyn Atkins, Jocelyn Henderson, Karissa Littleton, Bobby Shiner, Nathan Tickle and Victor Via received $10,000.
  • John R. Hawse Memorial Fund Scholarship: Katelyn Woolfrey received $1,000.
  • The Licata Group Real Estate Team Scholarship: Nathan Tickle received $2,500.
  • Orange County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship: Camya Walker received $500.
  • Orange County Education Foundation General Scholarship: Anneliese Mabie received $5,000.
  • Ann Mason Head Start Scholarship: Jayden Warren received $1,000.
  • Nora Pannill Brooking Scholarship: Rodney Zummo received $2,000.
  • Lorraine Ryan Memorial Scholarship-:Genevieve Chidlow received $1,000.
  • Cleo P. Short Memorial Scholarship-:Andrea Payette received $1,500.
  • Joseph Stanley Memorial Soccer Scholarship: Jenni Pugh received $5,000.
  • Town of Orange Scholarship: Michael Shuman received $4,000 ($1,000 per year).
  • Master Sgt. George A. Bannar Jr. Scholarship: Matthew Browne received $500.
  • Jane Gwyn Robertson Zimmerman: Alana Shumake received $3,000 ($1,500 per year for two years).
