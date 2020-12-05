ORNAMENT: Lions Club partners with Crown Jewelers for fundraiser

Crown Jewelers is partnering with the Spotsylvania Lions Club in offering the Official 2020 White House Christmas ornament. This year, the ornament commemorates the administration of John F. Kennedy, shown standing with his head bowed and arms folded. All proceeds benefit the charities of the Lions to provide eye exams and glasses for those less fortunate in our community. Supplies are limited. Nancy Guerin from the Spotsylvania Lions Club and David Sale of Crown Jewelers are pictured with the ornament.