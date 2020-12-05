 Skip to main content
ORNAMENT: Lions Club partners with Crown Jewelers for fundraiser
Nancy Guerin from the Spotsylvania Lions Club and David Sale of Crown Jewelers are pictured with the Official 2020 White House Christmas ornament.

Crown Jewelers is partnering with the Spotsylvania Lions Club in offering the Official 2020 White House Christmas ornament. This year, the ornament commemorates the administration of John F. Kennedy, shown standing with his head bowed and arms folded. All proceeds benefit the charities of the Lions to provide eye exams and glasses for those less fortunate in our community. Supplies are limited. Nancy Guerin from the Spotsylvania Lions Club and David Sale of Crown Jewelers are pictured with the ornament.

Sheehy Toyota donates $66,000 to local organizations
Sheehy Toyota donates $66,000 to local organizations

Sheehy Toyota of Stafford recently donated $66,000 to four local organizations including Capital Caring, Stafford Food Security, Stafford County Public Schools and G3 Community Services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for support everywhere,” said Mike Wright, general manager of Sheehy Toyota of Stafford. “We are proud to donate funds to four outstanding organizations that are doing so much to help those in our community with various immediate needs.”

