OUT, ABOUT>> Kenmore's gardens are perennial favorite

Reader Amy McGlone shares this photo she took of the back of Kenmore. The garden was the first restoration project of the Garden Club of Virginia. The public is welcome to tour Kenmore’s grounds on their own during business hours.
Kenmore's gardens are perennial favorite
More than 300 new and expecting parents in Stafford County were showered with resources, coupons, gifts and delicious food at Stafford Hospital’s free Community Baby Shower.
Regard for those who perished in the terrorist mayhem of Sept. 11, 2011, still burns bright in Culpeper.
The Fredericksburg SPCA Locke Community Medical Center is now fully open and operational to the public after a brief closure to construct a 1,200-square-foot expansion.
Lt. Fernando De La Rosa, a native of King George County, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet.
Sheehy Toyota of Stafford has awarded a grant of $10,000 to G3 Community Services.
The Stafford Regional Leo Club put together 45 bags of school supplies—one for each teacher at Stafford Elementary School.
Sheehy Subaru of Fredericksburg recently donated a 2003 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck to Porchlight Animal Sanctuary to help with important chores, including hauling bedding, hay, building supplies and feed to the property as well as moving large objects like branches and rock dust around the property itself.
Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania educators invited to apply for grant funding from The Community Foundation
This grant cycle, three funds will collectively award $27,000 to Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County educators.
Miriam Castillocerda of Stafford County has received a promotion to the rank of master sergeant. Castillocerda is assigned to the Joint Force …