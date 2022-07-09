OUT, ABOUT: Practice hosts patient appreciation day

Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg, a healthcare organization recognized for providing world-class cancer care, recently held a patient appreciation day at its locations in Fredericksburg and Stafford County. This was the first in-person patient appreciation day following a two-year hiatus out of safety concerns for patients during the pandemic. The event for current and former patients, their families and their caregivers featured music by DJ Jarrell Rollins, local craft vendors and other activities.