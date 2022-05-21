A group of ladies from the Stafford and North Stafford Rotaries attend Fredericksburg’s second annual Mom Prom at the Jepson Alumni Executive Center. Hosted by Gwyneth’s Gift, the “ladies-only” night out for charity supports programs designed to educate and empower the community to save the lives of individuals suffering from cardiac arrest.
OUT, ABOUT: Rotarians enjoy evening at Mom Prom
