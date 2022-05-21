 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OUT, ABOUT: Rotarians enjoy evening at Mom Prom

  • 0
Mom Prom

A group of ladies from the Stafford and North Stafford Rotaries attend Fredericksburg’s second annual Mom Prom.

A group of ladies from the Stafford and North Stafford Rotaries attend Fredericksburg’s second annual Mom Prom at the Jepson Alumni Executive Center. Hosted by Gwyneth’s Gift, the “ladies-only” night out for charity supports programs designed to educate and empower the community to save the lives of individuals suffering from cardiac arrest.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert