OUTREACH: Girl Scouts support community through Operation Fil-a-Box

At its Operation Fill-a-Box on April 3, Girl Scout Troop 5499 distributed blessing boxes that included masks, socks and hygiene items. Scouts gave out 150 for women, 75 bags with large items, and 50 for men, 35 bags with large items. Scouts handed out 200 blessing boxes and 200 Easter bags for children. The girls also put together 60 Easter bags for residents at Westmoreland Rehabilitation and Healthcare as part of the community outreach project.