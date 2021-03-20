Pack 142 Scouts rise to challenging times by being cheerful Scouts and bringing cheer to others

Scout leaders, Scouts and Scouting families of Pack 142 have safely conducted many outdoor adventures since the pandemic began.

Last summer, pack events included the annual fishing derby, a geo-caching adventure, and socially-distanced hiking where Scouts carried 6-foot-long foam pool noodles to gently remind anyone getting too close.

A highlight for 2020 was the annual Stafford Christmas Parade where Scouts gathered to celebrate life. This was their way of putting 2020 behind by celebrating overcoming—COVID, wildfires, hurricanes, toilet paper shortages, etc.—reminding everyone that despite challenges, things are not hopeless. The Scouts’ positive and fun-loving, goofy attitudes were infectious, leading to their parade float and team being recognized as the Overall Winners of the 2020 parade.

Pack 142 is chartered by the Stafford Izaak Walton League of America. Typically, the pack meets Thursdays, 6:30–7:30 p.m., at the IWLA clubhouse, but because of an on-going COVID-induced hiatus from indoor activities, Scouts have been meeting as individual dens or doing outdoor activities until restrictions are relaxed.