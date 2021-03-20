Pack 142 Scouts rise to challenging times by being cheerful Scouts and bringing cheer to others

Scout leaders, Scouts and Scouting families of Pack 142 have safely conducted many outdoor adventures since the pandemic began.
Last summer, pack events included the annual fishing derby, a geo-caching adventure, and socially-distanced hiking where Scouts carried 6-foot-long foam pool noodles to gently remind anyone getting too close.
A highlight for 2020 was the annual Stafford Christmas Parade where Scouts gathered to celebrate life. This was their way of putting 2020 behind by celebrating overcoming—COVID, wildfires, hurricanes, toilet paper shortages, etc.—reminding everyone that despite challenges, things are not hopeless. The Scouts’ positive and fun-loving, goofy attitudes were infectious, leading to their parade float and team being recognized as the Overall Winners of the 2020 parade.
Pack 142 is chartered by the Stafford Izaak Walton League of America. Typically, the pack meets Thursdays, 6:30–7:30 p.m., at the IWLA clubhouse, but because of an on-going COVID-induced hiatus from indoor activities, Scouts have been meeting as individual dens or doing outdoor activities until restrictions are relaxed.
Pack 142 has kept its Scouts involved in outdoor activities as well as “helping other people at all times” through community service projects. Despite all the challenges of this past year, Pack 142 is keeping faith with the idea that “Scouting is outing and outing is fun.”
Ready to begin your family’s Scouting adventures? Visit beascout.org to find a BSA Scout unit near you. Cub Scouting serves families with children in kindergarten through fifth grade; Scouts BSA serves families with children ages 11–18. There are also BSA programs for families with older youths, ages 14–20, including becoming Venturers, Explorers or Sea Scouts.
The mission of the BSA is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Aquia District is part of the National Capital Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Aquia District includes Stafford County and Marine Corps Base Quantico. For more information on Scouting in the Stafford/Fredericksburg area, including how to donate, join or volunteer, contact Jonathan Cartner at jonathan.cartner@scouting.org or 417/576-0421.