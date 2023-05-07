Cub Scout Pack 578 is chartered through Rocky Run Elementary School and has 30 active Scouts. The 2022–23 school year has been a busy one for these Scouts, and that was obvious during their annual Blue and Gold celebration, where six Scouts crossed up to the Troop level.

Scouting is more than just camping. Leaders and parents have watched the kids grow by observing their actions at camp, on hikes and during service projects. For many of the children, the “leave no trace” principles have become routine, and Scouting is something they live every day.

This year, the pack completed nine religious awards across five programs and 15 Messengers of Peace, following a service project where coats and children’s books were donated to Stafford County Public Schools. Additionally, the pack is placing a tattered U.S. flag collection bin at Rocky Run Elementary School. Cub Scouts will respectfully retire these unserviceable flags according to official U.S. traditions.

The pack hiked a total of 192 miles, two to three miles per month with between seven and nine scouts attending each hike, which occurred at different area parks. One scout completed his National Park Service Scout Ranger Award, and two more will complete this award following the annual luminaria project.

Following Jamboree over the internet this year, one Scout finished his International Spirit Award, one of the rarer awards that even the Scout Shop in Richmond was unfamiliar with. It took more than a year to earn the award, as the Scout had to learn about the Scouting program in Italy, learn some games and phrases in Italian, and provide a presentation for his Pack.

Cub Scout Pack 578 also successfully implemented a STEM program. This school year, 29 STEM/Nova Awards were earned by 17 Wolves–Webelos Scouts, second through fourth graders. Pack members earned four Super-Nova Awards this year—more than the whole district combined since 2019.

While these achievements are great, none would be possible without the Pack’s volunteer leaders. One volunteer completed their Wood Badge Ticket, four completed BALOO, and a number of others completed leadership specific training and outdoor ethics.