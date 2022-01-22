 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PAGE TURNER: Author uses love of dinosaurs to teach earth science
0 Comments

PAGE TURNER: Author uses love of dinosaurs to teach earth science

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carla Mae Jansen's newest picture book, "A Dinosaur Made Me Spill: A Water Cycle Adventure"

Carla Mae Jansen’s “A Dinosaur Made Me Spill: A Water Cycle Adventure,” features dinosaurs, a tea party and outrageous humor.

Carla Mae Jansen is on a mission to make earth science topics fun and exciting. Her newest picture book, “A Dinosaur Made Me Spill: A Water Cycle Adventure,” uses dinosaurs, a tea party and outrageous humor to introduce the water cycle.

Jansen is a local mom to five, a former science teacher and a perpetual dinosaur lover.

Last year, Jansen released the award-winning “A Dinosaur Made Me Sneeze: A Rock Cycle Adventure” and started a small publishing company to manage her books.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert