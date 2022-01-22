PAGE TURNER: Author uses love of dinosaurs to teach earth science

Carla Mae Jansen is on a mission to make earth science topics fun and exciting. Her newest picture book, “A Dinosaur Made Me Spill: A Water Cycle Adventure,” uses dinosaurs, a tea party and outrageous humor to introduce the water cycle.
Jansen is a local mom to five, a former science teacher and a perpetual dinosaur lover.
Last year, Jansen released the award-winning “A Dinosaur Made Me Sneeze: A Rock Cycle Adventure” and started a small publishing company to manage her books.
