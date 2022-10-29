PAGEANT: ARE YOU THE NEXT MS. VIRGINIA SENIOR AMERICA?

Linda Huntley, Ms. Virginia Senior America administrator, Ms. Virginia Senior America 2010 and top 10 finalist, is looking for the next Ms. Virginia Senior America. Ladies of elegance, aged 60 or over and looking to become a part of an organization that prides itself on community service and connecting with ladies who are still active in their careers and families or retired, may visit msseniorameriallc.com to see the current winner, top 12, and state representatives. The Virginia organization is available to help prepare for interview, talent, philosophy and evening gown. Contact Huntley at dadulinda5@gmail.com or 540/280-4746 for more information.