PAGEANT>> Fredericksburg Fair crowns titles

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair continued an almost 80 year tradition of crowning Miss Fredericksburg Fair on July 29. Zoe Kovacs was crowned Miss Fredericksburg Fair 2022 and is the winner of a $1,000 prize. Zoe will represent the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair at the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant in Williamsburg in January. She will also serve as an advocate and ambassador for Camp Kesem, a camp for children who have parents diagnosed with cancer. Riley Baker–Schiel was crowned Miss Teen Fredericksburg Fair 2022. She won a $100 prize and will serve as an advocate for Meals on Wheels throughout her year of service. Be on the lookout for these two amazing young ladies at local events throughout the year.
Established in 1953, the Miss Fredericksburg Fair Pageant highlights the scholastic and community service achievements of 13–22-year-old young women in the Fredericksburg area. Titleholders serve as ambassadors for the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, the oldest agricultural fair in the nation. Contestants have the chance to win college scholarships and cash prizes, while competing in interview, evening gown and personality wear competitions. For more information or to schedule one of the titleholders to appear at an event, email missfredericksburgfairpageant@gmail.com or visit fxbgfair.com.