PAGEANT>> Fredericksburg Fair crowns titles

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair continued an almost 80 year tradition of crowning Miss Fredericksburg Fair on July 29. Zoe Kovacs was crowned Miss Fredericksburg Fair 2022 and is the winner of a $1,000 prize. Zoe will represent the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair at the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant in Williamsburg in January. She will also serve as an advocate and ambassador for Camp Kesem, a camp for children who have parents diagnosed with cancer. Riley Baker–Schiel was crowned Miss Teen Fredericksburg Fair 2022. She won a $100 prize and will serve as an advocate for Meals on Wheels throughout her year of service. Be on the lookout for these two amazing young ladies at local events throughout the year.