PAGEANT: Spotsylvania preteen captures 2022 USA National Miss Commonwealth title
PAGEANT: Spotsylvania preteen captures 2022 USA National Miss Commonwealth title

Kallie O'Connor

Kallie O’Connor was crowned as a 2022 USA National Miss Virginia State Queen

Kallie O’Connor was crowned as a 2022 USA National Miss Virginia State Queen at the Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, Harrisonburg, at the USA National Miss Virginia State Pageant. She competed in interview, casual wear, runway and evening gown for a chance to win a state title and to attend nationals in Florida this summer.

Kallie’s platform focus during her year is Kallie Cares: FURever Helping Animals.

Kallie is a student at Courtland Elementary School and resides in Spotsylvania County. She’s excited for the year to come and to make Virginia proud. She will document her journey on Facebook at Kallie O’Connor. Visit usanationalmiss.com for more information.

