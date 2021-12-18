PAGEANT: Spotsylvania Regency contestants compete for titles

 Skip to main content
Local ladies recently competed at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library theater in the Miss/Ms. Spotsylvania Regency beauty pageant. The pageant benefited Davey’s KitKats; guests and contestants donated cat food, supplies and treats to the nonprofit.

Categories of competition included interview, photo, fashion modeling and beauty gown. The ladies spoke on their platforms, while the younger girls told the audience what they liked best about winter.

Miss Commonwealth Tia Monet Flores was special guest; Mrs. Virginia American Beauties National Trisha Downing was special judge. Harpist Karis Selwyn played wintery songs before the show.

Title winners include Payson Keyes, Miracle Long, Zaylah Lowe, Lyla Light, Myla Wood, Fabiola Vasquez, Ariana Hill, Trinity McDonald, Kayleigh Beach and May Ann Alsteadt.

Title winners will spend their year participating in events and parades and volunteering.

