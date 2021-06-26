PAGEANT: Stafford County student will compete for Royal International title

Ainsley Shomo, a rising second grader at Ferry Farm Elementary School, will attend the Royal International Miss International pageant in Orlando, Fla., on July 10–18, as Miss Nations Capital Princess. Ainsley was first runner-up last year at the pageant and hopes to win the title this year as the Royal International Miss Princess. Ainsley has completed 52 hours of community service in the last 11 months, and her platform is “Shine the Light” to spread love and kindness to people, animals and the earth through small actions and community service.