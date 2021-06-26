 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PAGEANT: Stafford County student will compete for Royal International title
0 comments

PAGEANT: Stafford County student will compete for Royal International title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ainsley Shomo

Ainsley Shomo was first runner-up at last year’s Royal International Miss International pageant as Miss Mid Atlantic States.

Ainsley Shomo, a rising second grader at Ferry Farm Elementary School, will attend the Royal International Miss International pageant in Orlando, Fla., on July 10–18, as Miss Nations Capital Princess. Ainsley was first runner-up last year at the pageant and hopes to win the title this year as the Royal International Miss Princess. Ainsley has completed 52 hours of community service in the last 11 months, and her platform is “Shine the Light” to spread love and kindness to people, animals and the earth through small actions and community service.

Ainsley is pictured at last year’s Internationals pageant as first runner-up Miss Mid Atlantic States, second from the right, with winner Kansas, second runner-up Mexico, third runner-up Virginia and fourth runner-up D.C.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eating chocolate for breakfast can help you burn fat

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert