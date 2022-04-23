PAGEANT: Stafford student is Miss Virginia Teen USA

Hannah Grau of Fredericksburg won the title of Miss Virginia Teen USA recently in Manassas. A junior from Stafford High School, she is passionate about giving back. Hannah has been very involved in her community since she was 7 years old. She has raised more than $16,000 for childhood cancer and is a youth ambassador for Giving Tuesday Military. Her mission is to spread kindness with her initiative “Chalk About Positivity.” Hannah is excited to represent Virginia in the Miss Teen USA pageant this summer. You can follow her journey @missvateenusa.