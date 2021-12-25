PARADE>> Stafford gets into the spirit of the season

Stafford County turned out to celebrate the season with a Christmas parade at Stafford County Agricultural Fairgrounds on Dec. 18. Santa and Mrs. Claus were accompanied by elves. Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster and the Grinch waved to onlookers from the North Pole. The holy family was joined by the Wise Men and a host of angels in a living nativity. Smiling children waved from the windows of the Grinch Bus. The parade was sponsored by Stafford Crime Solvers.