Spotsylvania recently opened Belmont Park, a 23-acre park located at 6751 Belmont Road, in Mineral. A ribbon cutting was held April 7, to mark the park’s opening—the result of team work, thanks to efforts led by several key players. Adjacent to the Sunrise Bay subdivision near Lake Anna, the park features a recently constructed small rectangular field with soccer goals, as well as a playground with a number of slides and swings that can accommodate 20–25 children at one time. The park also has walking paths that stretch throughout the perimeter of the property.

“Belmont Park is a great asset to the Lake Anna and Belmont communities,” said Jacob Lane, Livingston District Supervisor, Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors. “We are so excited about the opportunities it provides for the children and adults in this area to come together, participate in recreational activities and simply interact with their neighbors, as well as engaging in their communities.”

“Spotsylvania is grateful and recognizes the team effort required to make this day happen,” said Kevin Brooks, Director of County Parks and Recreation. “From the volunteers, to grant funding and private donations received to enhance the amenities of this park, we are so thankful that our citizens and children will be able to enjoy the results of this community-led effort.”

The playground was funded with generous donations from S Power and the Cosner family. Late Livingston Supervisor Barry Jett was instrumental in acquiring the donations needed for the purchase of the playground at Belmont Park. The playground installation was completed by the county’s Parks and Recreation staff.

In recent months, Parks and Recreation staff, Friends of the Rappahannock staff and volunteers, and Boy Scout Troop 847 led by Eagle Scout Nathan Gearhardt have planted more than 70 trees of various types throughout the park. These trees were acquired through a grant managed by the Friends of the Rappahannock through York River Steward, Heather Strother. The grant for the trees is a Department of Environmental Quality grant to address the York River Watershed which flows through Spotsylvania County.