Partners in Aging presents 2022 Dr. Wayland Marks Gratitude Award

Partners in Aging awarded the 2022 Dr. Wayland Marks Gratitude Award to Cindi Bowen. Bowen has been relentless in fundraising for Fredericksburg area seniors in need as well as educating the community of senior resources available to the aging population. Most notably, Bowen has organized fundraisers to benefit seniors in need of assistance with utility bills, to help repair the Healthy Generation Area Agency on Aging vans after their catalytic converters were stolen and raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association to aid caregivers with education and respite care. Bowen recently retired as the marketing director at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg. In addition to her fundraising and educational activities, Bowen has served on the Partners in Aging board and as president of the local TRIAD.