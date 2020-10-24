PATAWOMECK: Tribe firmly rooted in Stafford County

Pass in between cornfields down a tree-lined drive to arrive at a majestic ginkgo tree facing the new home of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia. The North Stafford Rotary Club and friends took a field trip to visit what will become an important site of local culture and history. On Oct. 3, Chief Emeritus John Lightner and Minnie Lightner, administrative assistant to the tribal council, shared their vision for the cultural center and museum that the tribe is building off Kings Highway. In cooperation with Stafford County, the tribe is in the initial phase of constructing a permanent living village and pavilions to host events with school groups and visitors who want to learn more about Native heritage. They are converting the large home on the property into a museum with space for classrooms, a library and gift shop. Visitors will be able to see traditional life in action, do genealogical research, learn the Algonquin language and soak up the beautiful site overlooking the Rappahannock River. Learn more at patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.