PHI BETA SIGMA: Brothers lend a hand at holidays

The brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Rho Zeta Sigma alumni chapter, present Deborah Frazier, principal of Chancellor Middle School, with several food baskets for the holidays.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Rho Zeta Sigma alumni chapter, present Deborah Frazier, principal of Chancellor Middle School, with several food baskets for the holidays.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.