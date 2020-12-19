 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHI BETA SIGMA: Brothers lend a hand at holidays
0 comments

PHI BETA SIGMA: Brothers lend a hand at holidays

  • 0
Baskets

The brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Rho Zeta Sigma alumni chapter present Dr. Deborah H. Frazier with several food baskets for the holidays.

The brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Rho Zeta Sigma alumni chapter, present Deborah Frazier, principal of Chancellor Middle School, with several food baskets for the holidays.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert