Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg met with teachers and students at the Fredericksburg Walker–Grant Preschool and Head Start programs on April 1 to plant several pinwheel gardens on the school property. The month of April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month, and the joyful blue and silver pinwheels are symbolic of the happy and bright future all children deserve. Shining brightly in the sun, the pinwheel gardens make a collective statement that our community stands together against child abuse. These pinwheels are reminders that our community is willing to support and protect our children and to make a positive difference in our children’s lives.