 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PINWHEELS: Woman's Club joins campaign for child abuse prevention

  • 0
Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg

Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg plant blue and white pinwheels at the Dorothy Hart Community Center.

Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg plant blue and white pinwheels at the Dorothy Hart Community Center. The blue and white pinwheels are a national symbol for child abuse prevention and connote playfulness, joy and childhood.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert