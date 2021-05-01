Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg gathered outside the Fredericksburg Head Start building to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. Members assisted the Head Start children in planting the blue and white pinwheels, which are a symbolic reminder of the happy childhoods and bright futures that all children deserve. The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg was glad to recognize Child Abuse Prevention month and to live up to their motto, “Not for Ourselves Alone.”
PINWHEELS>> Woman's Club recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brian Jasper of Fuquay–Varina, N.C., recently bought a winning $1 million ticket for the Virginia Lottery game Commonwealth, which means two more remain unclaimed.
Charlie Marciniak raised $4,300 for Area 11 Virginia Special Olympics through his Aqua Man fundraiser.
Investigator Aaron M. Garthaffner of the Caroline County Sheriff's Office has graduated from the Virginia Forensic Science Academy.
The Spotsylvania Court House 100 Lions Club, in conjunction with the W.J. Vakos Co., assembled to place a bench at the FredBus stop on Heths Salient St.
Caroline’s Promise recently provided Easter baskets for all pre-K and kindergarten students in the county enrolled in virtual learning.
Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District has announced that the NACD/VASWCD Poster Contest and the VASWCD Photo Contest are open for entries.
When it comes to wayward critters, REC has a program in place to protect the creatures and safeguard your electric service.
REALTORS HOST SHRED-IT EVENT
CLASSES / EVENTS
Area boys and girls are invited to participate in the free Pitch, Hit & Run and Junior Home Run Derby on May 15 at Sunshine Ballpark.