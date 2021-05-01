PINWHEELS>> Woman's Club recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg gathered outside the Fredericksburg Head Start building to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. Members assisted the Head Start children in planting the blue and white pinwheels, which are a symbolic reminder of the happy childhoods and bright futures that all children deserve. The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg was glad to recognize Child Abuse Prevention month and to live up to their motto, “Not for Ourselves Alone.”