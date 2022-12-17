Police Chief Brian Layton speaks to Fredericksburg Host Lions Club

Chief Brian Layton of the Fredericksburg City Police Department was the distinguished speaker at the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club meeting in October. Lion Dan Sadtler, first vice president and meeting presider, introduced Chief Layton.

Layton explained that after he became chief in January 2020, he was challenged to rebuild the department due to officers leaving the force because of COVID, retirement and changing careers. After promoting the community policing philosophy during recruiting efforts, Layton believes his force of experienced and new officers is better prepared than ever to support the community.

The Fredericksburg City Police Department has teamed up with several local organizations. The Crisis Intervention Response Team is a collaborative effort between the police department and the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. With a police officer accompanied by a certified mental health clinician, CIRT is enabled to help people in mental health crisis access the resources they need quickly. According to Layton, RACSB is dedicated to the education, recovery, treatment and wellness of Planning District 16 residents affected by mental health, substance use disorders and developmental disabilities, and this partnership will make the community healthier and safer.

In collaboration with the Fredericksburg City Public School system, the police department is hiring school resource officers who are trained to keep school children and staff safe in their workplace. Expanding the program is an effective way to control some of the problems in our community, and the program will help cultivate strong positive relationships between the police department and students while also ensuring a safe learning environment for all.

In his closing remarks the chief shared an issue close to his heart: Chronically homeless people in our region have lost their relationships with friends and family, and Layton asked the Lions Club to remember the chronically homeless through its charity efforts. He thanked the Lions for its support of vision and hearing efforts.

Layton is very proud of his daughter, Alyssa, a junior at James Monroe High School who was selected as the winner of the Lions Club Peace Poster Contest at Walker–Grant Middle School several years ago. To demonstrate her appreciation for her award, Alyssa presented the club with her artful interpretation of the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club’s major emphasis of vision, hearing, diabetes and youth services.