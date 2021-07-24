 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POST 290: Member recognized for work with American Legion
0 comments

POST 290: Member recognized for work with American Legion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
POST 290: Member recognized for work with American Legion

Rick Schultz serves as the American Legion Post 290 and 16th District sergeant-at-arms.

Rick Schultz, a U.S. Marine who served during the Vietnam War with the Marine Corps Underwater Demolition Unit, has been recognized for his work with the American Legion. Schultz has also been sworn in as the Post 290 sergeant-at-arms, a rank he holds with the 16th District American Legion.

Over the last month, Schultz has prepared and served several meals for Post members and their families at official Legion functions. Schultz’s assistants were Noel Lowery, Tim Owens and Mike Scullin.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London bar serves up 'puptails' for dogs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagle Scout
Announcements

Eagle Scout

Cole Mason Sedgwick of Hartwood Troop 1717 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert