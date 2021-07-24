POST 290: Member recognized for work with American Legion

Rick Schultz, a U.S. Marine who served during the Vietnam War with the Marine Corps Underwater Demolition Unit, has been recognized for his work with the American Legion. Schultz has also been sworn in as the Post 290 sergeant-at-arms, a rank he holds with the 16th District American Legion.
Over the last month, Schultz has prepared and served several meals for Post members and their families at official Legion functions. Schultz’s assistants were Noel Lowery, Tim Owens and Mike Scullin.
