Grymes Memorial School
Eighth grader Juliette Montas of Fredericksburg was named to the honor roll for the third quarter at Grymes Memorial School.
Eighth grader Juliette Montas of Fredericksburg was named to the honor roll for the third quarter at Grymes Memorial School.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Top finishing teams earn a competition slot to represent the Marine Corps in the all-service drill and ceremony event, the National High Schoo…
Fredericksburg has been named 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor the city's commitment to effective urban forest management.
Wildcat Battalion cadets from Mountain View High School competed in the Marine Corps JROTC Region One 2023 Youth Physical Fitness competition …
The Community Foundation awarded $25,000 each to The Oberle Academy, Rappahannock CASA and Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in its third and …
The scholarship is named in honor of Dennis Lee Hundley, who graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Tech in December 2011 at a ceremony held …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.