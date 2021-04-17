Private school notes

GRYMES MEMORIAL SCHOOL
Sixth grader Cami Asencios of Fredericksburg made the Grymes Memorial School honor roll for the third quarter.
Stafford County recognized women leaders in local government in its annual proclamation honoring Women’s History Month at a recent board of supervisors meeting
Gardeners, friends, acquaintances and those who have only recently discovered the joy of gardening due to COVID isolation gathered at the King George Citizen Center in March for a delayed and a bit different fifth annual regional Seed Swap.
At the first "Just Us Girls" event, more than 100 women and teen girls received needed personal care items and encouragement.
Notes from Stafford County schools.
Officer Luke Gilliland of the Colonial Beach Police Department was recently awarded prestigious lifesaving awards for his heroic actions in the early morning hours of Aug. 30, 2020.
CLASSES / EVENTS
Women Education Leaders in Virginia has selected Dr. Marceline Catlett, superintendent of Fredericksburg City Public Schools, as a recipient of the first WELV 2021 Region 3 Leader of the Year Award.
Have your cat or dog vaccinated for rabies from the comfort of your vehicle at Stafford’s drive-thru Rabies Clinic on April 24. The cost is $10 per pet, and pre-registration is required.
Working together for the good of the community has been the Stafford Middle School Leo Club's major focus this year.
Brown Riggins, a volunteer at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, chose to install a Little Free Library at the museum as his senior project for Old Town Academy.
