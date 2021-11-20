Private school notes

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Ana Gabriela Otalora Reyes of Fredericksburg Christian School was one of more than 800 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country invited to perform at the Varsity Spirit Spectacular at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., in November.
GRYMES MEMORIAL SCHOOL
Alex Montas, Cami Asencios, Juliette Montas and Sofi Asencios were named to the honor roll for the first quarter at Grymes Memorial School.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!