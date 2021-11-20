 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Private school notes
0 comments

Private school notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Ana Gabriela Otalora Reyes of Fredericksburg Christian School was one of more than 800 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country invited to perform at the Varsity Spirit Spectacular at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., in November.

GRYMES MEMORIAL SCHOOL

Alex Montas, Cami Asencios, Juliette Montas and Sofi Asencios were named to the honor roll for the first quarter at Grymes Memorial School.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Grocery store shelves impacted by supply chain

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Foster a rescue dog during the holidays
Announcements

Foster a rescue dog during the holidays

Whether your house is filled with family and friends or you’re home alone and want the comfort and warmth of a good friend this season, “Home for the Holidays” will provide the priceless experience of fostering a dog.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert