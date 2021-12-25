 Skip to main content
Private school notes
Private school notes

ST. MARGARET’S SCHOOL

St. Margaret’s School is accepting applications for its Daingerfield Merit Scholarship from day students in grades 8–12 who live in the Rappahannock Valley. Day students residing in Caroline, Essex, Gloucester, King George, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland counties and the city of Fredericksburg are eligible.

Students who are selected for the scholarship may also receive need-based financial aid. The scholarship covers a portion of tuition, and award amounts vary. Applications for the scholarship are due Jan. 15 for returning students and Jan. 31 for new students.

More information: contact the St. Margaret’s admission team by emailing admit@sms.org or call 804/443-3357.

