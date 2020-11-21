Private school notes

GLADYS H. OBERLE SCHOOL

Employment Resources Inc.’s September Employee of the Month was Janette Tolosa. Tolosa teaches English and digital media classes. One of her many nominators said, “Mrs. Tolosa has a heart of warmth and gold. Her commitment to growing as a teacher and her understanding of how to meet the changing needs of GHOS students have helped the whole school.”

The October Employee of the Month was Elizabeth Mark, the art teacher at the Gladys H. Oberle School. One nominator said, “Elizabeth is a kind and compassionate teacher. She cares about the students and creating a structured, safe environment for them to grow and learn while holding them to their potential and accountable for their actions.”

GRYMES MEMORIAL SCHOOL

Cami Asencios of Fredericksburg was named to the honor roll at Grymes Memorial School.