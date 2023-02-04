Grymes Memorial School
Eighth graders Cami Asencios and Juliette Montas of Fredericksburg were named to the honor roll for the second quarter at Grymes Memorial School.
Grymes Memorial School
James Madison University
Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg welcomed the new year with both a celebration of mentors and a resolution to sign up more.
Rappahannock United Way and AARP are offering free tax preparation for eligible households at several locations in the area.
CLASSES / EVENTS / MEETINGS
Northern Neck Insurance has awarded its community grants to Healthy Families Rappahannock Area and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library-Spotsylvania.
