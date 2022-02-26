Private schools

CHESAPEAKE BAY GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL

Taylor Allen, Rushella Epperson, Marcus Fero, Layanna Hayes, Sean Kenny, Colton Lynch and Jessica Velazquez of Caroline County; Steven Lilly and Harmony Williams of Colonial Beach; Emaline Basye, Adelina Bowden, Bailey Fones, Madison Hensley, Matthew Herring, Kylie Jones, Payton Jones, Madison Nelson and Taylor Logan of Essex County; Abigail Almassy, Aimee Dunham, Reyna Garcia, Andrew Grossen, Marie Han, Kiersten Hannah, Stephen Haug, Arwen Kintz, Brendan Kraisser, Kendra Kraisser, Caitlin Murphy, Corinna Pardee, Susan Randall, Kyle Reviello and Jesse Ulfers of King George County; Savana Balderson, Mackenzie Cauthorn, Haley Haydon, Holly Haydon, Juliann Litzinger, Leah Medlin, Virginia Trible, Bladen Williams and Emily Withers of Richmond County; and Rebekah Hessom and Samantha McKenney of Westmoreland County were named to the Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School for Marine and Environmental Science director’s list honor roll for the first semester of 2021–22.