PROCLAMATION: Event to bring awareness of Chiari malformation
PROCLAMATION: Event to bring awareness of Chiari malformation

Stepfanie Walker

Stepfanie Walker receives a proclamation from Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw acknowledging September as Chiari Malformation Awareness month.

Walker will host an awareness event for the disorder at Old Mill Park on Sept. 18. A walk will begin at 10 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m. Participation is free. The event will also include a food truck, face painting and a special guest.

Register at walk.conquerchiari.org. For more information, contact Walker at 540/848-2717; or stepfaniewalker@gmail.com.

