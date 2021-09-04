PROCLAMATION: Event to bring awareness of Chiari malformation

Stepfanie Walker (left) receives a proclamation from Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw acknowledging September as Chiari Malformation Awareness month.
Walker will host an awareness event for the disorder at Old Mill Park on Sept. 18. A walk will begin at 10 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m. Participation is free. The event will also include a food truck, face painting and a special guest.
Register at walk.conquerchiari.org. For more information, contact Walker at 540/848-2717; or stepfaniewalker@gmail.com.
