PROCLAMATION: Stafford Rotarians, supervisors recognize World Polio Day

Stafford Rotarians receive a proclamation from the Stafford Board of Supervisors recognizing Oct. 24, as World Polio Day in Stafford County. When the Global Polio Eradication Initiative began in 1988, polio paralyzed more than 365,000 children every year. Today, the world stands on the threshold of eradicating the disease with only two countries—Afghanistan and Pakistan—each reporting only one wild polio case so far this year. Stafford County, the Commonwealth of Virginia and Rotarians worldwide commit to the continued fight for a polio-free world.