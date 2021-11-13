 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROCLAMATION: Stafford Rotarians, supervisors recognize World Polio Day
0 comments

PROCLAMATION: Stafford Rotarians, supervisors recognize World Polio Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stafford Rotarians receive a proclamation from the Stafford Board of Supervisors

Stafford Rotarians receive a proclamation from the board of supervisors recognizing Oct. 24 as World Polio Day.

Stafford Rotarians receive a proclamation from the Stafford Board of Supervisors recognizing Oct. 24, as World Polio Day in Stafford County. When the Global Polio Eradication Initiative began in 1988, polio paralyzed more than 365,000 children every year. Today, the world stands on the threshold of eradicating the disease with only two countries—Afghanistan and Pakistan—each reporting only one wild polio case so far this year. Stafford County, the Commonwealth of Virginia and Rotarians worldwide commit to the continued fight for a polio-free world.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 37: Managing your debt

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert