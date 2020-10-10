PROJECT: Club delivers Jared Boxes for hospital's youngest patients

Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. presented 25 shoe boxes filled with appropriate items for infants and toddlers for the Jared Box Project at Mary Washington Hospital. The nonprofit Jared Box Project was established with a mission of lifting the spirits of children the hospital. Boxes are filled with age-appropriate gifts.
Rebecca Gough, administrative assistant for MWH Women’s and Children’s Care Center, accepts Jared Boxes from Newcomers and Old Friends Club.
